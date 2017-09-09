Hurricane Irma: Voluntary evacuation issued for Level B in Manatee County

0:50 FPL prepares a restoration force to deal with Hurricane Irma's aftermath Pause

3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

1:53 Rubio to those in hurricane evacuation zone: 'Absolutely you should leave'

1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

1:11 Key West residents refuse to evacuate as Irma approaches

1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

1:31 Hurricane Jose is now a Category 4 and it's following in Irma's path

1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: