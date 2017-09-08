More Videos

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:40

Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:40

Horses evacuated ahead of Irma 1:25

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Hurricane Irma continues to move west 0:55

Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

    Emily Villafane talks about the horses that are being evacuated. T​​hey are being taken care of by the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as they relocate 48 horses to safety in anticipation of Hurricane Irma in Homestead on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2017.

Al Diaz Bradenton Herald
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne paid a visit to Barbuda Island on September 6, to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma. “The extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented,” Browne told state broadcaster ABS TV, “95 percent of properties suffered some level of damage.” With Hurricane Jose forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Browne said he may need to evacuate the entire Island to Antigua.

Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday.

The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.

Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph (297-kph) winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and likely Florida by the weekend. User generated video from Jason Heskew in St John, US Virgin Islands shows strong winds swaying palm trees.

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.