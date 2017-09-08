More Videos

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Pause
Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:40

Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Palmetto-Sarasota Riverview football highlights 0:40

Palmetto-Sarasota Riverview football highlights

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:40

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Bradenton church gives away free water 1:17

Bradenton church gives away free water

Hurricane Irma continues to move west 0:55

Hurricane Irma continues to move west

  • Gov. Rick Scott says "don't wait, leave now" to Floridians in evacuation zones

    Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald
Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma is forcing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to evacuate

By Nicholas Nehamas

nnehamas@miamiherald.com

September 08, 2017 7:28 AM

President Donald Trump’s seaside Mar-a-Lago resort has been ordered to evacuate because of Hurricane Irma, along with the barrier islands and low-lying areas of Palm Beach County.

About 125,000 Palm Beach residents are being told to leave starting Friday at 10 a.m., according to the Sun Sentinel. All of Florida is under a state of emergency, with evacuation orders also issued in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

Trump has returned repeatedly to the private club — which he bought in 1985 — to relax and conduct state business since becoming president. Initiation fees were raised to $200,000 after his election.

Category 5 Irma is expected to arrive in South Florida starting Saturday.

More Videos

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Pause
Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:40

Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Palmetto-Sarasota Riverview football highlights 0:40

Palmetto-Sarasota Riverview football highlights

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:40

Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Bradenton church gives away free water 1:17

Bradenton church gives away free water

Hurricane Irma continues to move west 0:55

Hurricane Irma continues to move west

  • Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

    The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

Meta Viers/McClatchy

Mar-a-Lago, which overlooks the ocean on Palm Beach, was built in 1927. Summer is the slow tourist season in South Florida.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma," a Trump Organization spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday. "Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma."

Trump also owns three golf courses in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, as well as an 11-bedroom mansion on the French side of the Carribean island of St. Martin.

st martin 2
President Donald Trump’s mansion on the French side of the Caribbean island of St. Martin is on the market for $16.9 million. But its condition is unknown after Hurricane Irma pummeled the region.
St. Martin Sotheby’s International Realty Courtesy

Widespread devastation was reported on St. Martin after Irma swept through. Authorities on Wednesday said at least four people were killed and 50 injured. The hurricane destroyed 95 percent of buildings on the island, according to AFP.

“We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed,” said French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, “which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed.”

Nicholas Nehamas: 305-376-3745, @NickNehamas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma

View More Video