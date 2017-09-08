Hurricane Irma is forcing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to evacuate

President Donald Trump’s seaside Mar-a-Lago resort has been ordered to evacuate because of Hurricane Irma, along with the barrier islands and low-lying areas of Palm Beach County.
About 125,000 Palm Beach residents are being told to leave starting Friday at 10 a.m., according to the Sun Sentinel. All of Florida is under a state of emergency, with evacuation orders also issued in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.
Trump has returned repeatedly to the private club — which he bought in 1985 — to relax and conduct state business since becoming president. Initiation fees were raised to $200,000 after his election.
Category 5 Irma is expected to arrive in South Florida starting Saturday.
Mar-a-Lago, which overlooks the ocean on Palm Beach, was built in 1927. Summer is the slow tourist season in South Florida.
"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma," a Trump Organization spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday. "Our teams at the Trump properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure. We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma."
Trump also owns three golf courses in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, as well as an 11-bedroom mansion on the French side of the Carribean island of St. Martin.
Widespread devastation was reported on St. Martin after Irma swept through. Authorities on Wednesday said at least four people were killed and 50 injured. The hurricane destroyed 95 percent of buildings on the island, according to AFP.
“We know that the four most solid buildings on the island have been destroyed,” said French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, “which means that more rustic structures have probably been completely or partially destroyed.”
Nicholas Nehamas: 305-376-3745, @NickNehamas
