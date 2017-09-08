Hurricane Irma is forcing Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to evacuate

More Videos 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Pause 0:40 Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:40 Palmetto-Sarasota Riverview football highlights 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma 3:18 See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 0:40 Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:17 Bradenton church gives away free water 0:55 Hurricane Irma continues to move west Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Gov. Rick Scott says "don't wait, leave now" to Floridians in evacuation zones Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urges residents who live in an evacuation zones to not wait, and instead leave now before the possible arrival of Hurricane Irma during a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2017. Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald