Airbnb homes in north Florida and Georgia welcoming Irma evacuees — for free

Members of the Reeves and Parker families gather in the backyard and work on starting a barbecue at a local Airbnb property on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. The families discovered the availability of the historic Brownsville property as they searched for a place to stay after leaving Four Bluff, Texas ahead of then-Hurricane Harvey's landfall which has caused devastation near the Corpus Christi area of Texas. Jason Hoekema AP