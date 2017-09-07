More Videos

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 0:58

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday

Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven? 1:51

Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven?

Poll shows support for Confederate monument 2:59

Poll shows support for Confederate monument

Crowds line up for sandbags 2:57

Crowds line up for sandbags

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma 3:36

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

What is storm surge and how does it factor into evacuations? 2:39

What is storm surge and how does it factor into evacuations?

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma heading toward Turks and Caicos 0:31

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma heading toward Turks and Caicos

Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded

    Dramatic timelapse video shows a raging wildfire take hold in the Columbia River Gorge area in Washington state, 52 miles east of Portland, Oregon. The video was shot between 1700 local time on Monday and 0500 local time on Tuesday.

Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland, Oregon

Dramatic timelapse video shows a raging wildfire take hold in the Columbia River Gorge area in Washington state, 52 miles east of Portland, Oregon. The video was shot between 1700 local time on Monday and 0500 local time on Tuesday.
Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma

The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.

Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne paid a visit to Barbuda Island on September 6, to survey the damage left by Hurricane Irma. “The extent of the destruction in Barbuda is unprecedented,” Browne told state broadcaster ABS TV, “95 percent of properties suffered some level of damage.” With Hurricane Jose forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Browne said he may need to evacuate the entire Island to Antigua.

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday

Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday

Category 5 Hurricane Irma has killed at least 10 in the Caribbean and she continues to move through the Atlantic. Parts of the Dominican Republic, Bahamas, Turks & Caicos are under a hurricane warning. A Hurricane Watch is expected to be declared for parts of Florida later Thursday. Tropical storm winds are expected there Saturday.

Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands

Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands

Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph (297-kph) winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and likely Florida by the weekend. User generated video from Jason Heskew in St John, US Virgin Islands shows strong winds swaying palm trees.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.