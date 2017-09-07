Local hospitals plan, prepare, wait for storm

Preparation, coordination, communication.
Those are watchwords for local hospitals as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.
“We have implemented our disaster and strategic plans related to storms and hurricanes,” Kevin DiLallo, administrator of Manatee Memorial Hospital, said Thursday.
For the past few days, hospital staff have been checking and rechecking a litany of critical items, including power, food and staffing, he said.
Thursday, DiLallo met with Manatee County emergency managers, city staff, power officials and others to “ensure we’re all communicating.”
To date, Manatee Memorial has not been contacted by other hospitals, but the state of Florida has an inventory of hospital rooms around the state, and as the situation dictates could order that patients be moved from one to another, he said.
“We are preparing, and working closely with the community on all different levels, and will remain in close contact with the Emergency Operations Center,” he said. “A lot of preparations have been going on for the last four days.”
Blake Medical Center issued a statement Thursday afternoon:
“HCA West Florida hospitals, including Blake Medical Center, are taking precautions now to ensure readiness for Hurricane Irma. We are providing for the availability of staff, food, water, medical supplies, generators, security, linen, etc. to ensure our patients and the staff caring for them will be safe.
“At this time we are preparing to receive patients today from other HCA hospitals on the east coast of Florida in the more direct path of Hurricane Irma.
“We continue to monitor the storm’s track and our leadership is communicating with local and state emergency planning organizations and HCA’s emergency preparedness team to ensure resources are available and in place, well in advance of the storm.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced that it was activating its emergency preparedness plans, according to a press release. Non-urgent surgeries will be postponed until Monday and the hospital will shelter in place and provide around-the-clock care as the storm passes.
“In addition to its admitted patients, SMH also is preparing for the possibility of becoming a receiving facility for patients evacuated from other hospitals, should Irma strike Florida’s east coast or other areas,” the press release read.
The hospital suggests people with special needs who may need to be hospitalized during the storm should pre-register in case they may need help by calling Sarasota County’s call center at 941-861-5000.
Herald staff writer Hannah Morse contributed to this story.
