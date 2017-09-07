Hurricane Irma leaves at least 10 dead and thousands without power in Caribbean

More Videos 1:51 Anna Maria Island a hurricane safe haven? Pause 2:59 Poll shows support for Confederate monument 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday 2:39 What is storm surge and how does it factor into evacuations? 3:36 Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma 2:57 Crowds line up for sandbags 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:31 Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Irma heading toward Turks and Caicos 1:40 Barbuda is 'barely habitable' after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7. The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.

The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.