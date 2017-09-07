Anna Maria Island filling up, not emptying out ahead, of Hurricane Irma

Manatee Anna Maria Island may not be the typical place to run to ahead of a hurricane but in the case of Hurricane Irma, the 7-mile stretch of paradise may prove to be a safe haven for some.
As Irma’s destructive eye heads for Miami and evacuation orders increase in Southeast Florida, people are finding the road north to be difficult with hotel rooms booked as far as Atlanta and gas stations empty along the way. With the storm’s current path predicted to continue east of the west coast, the next option is to head west.
“We’ve been getting consistent calls from people in the Miami area,” said Bradenton Beach Bridgewalk Resort general manager Angela Rodocker.
The island resorts and hotels have been largely forgotten as a potential place to ride out the storm even as Manatee County initiates volunteer evacuations for waterfront homeowners and mobile home parks. Rodocker said the current vacancies on the island would be typical this time of year and there have been very few cancellations for those planning trips.
“Most of them are still coming,” she said. “It’s not unusual to have vacancies this time of year. What will be unusual is to not have any and that may be the situation given the number of people on the east coast looking to get out of the way.”
Tropical storm winds or higher are still a very real possibility for this area. While people continue to fill sandbags, most are not boarding up. That’s not the case for some, including the Sun & Surf shop in Holmes Beach.
“It’s for safety reasons right now,” said Jennifer Moore, manager. “We aren’t going to know anything for sure until Saturday and then it will be too late to do anything. It’s just an extra precaution.”
We are praying for the best, but preparing for the worst.
Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon
Better to be safe than sorry, said the store’s assistant manager Jennifer Francis.
“This is our livelihood,” she said. “There are a lot of people’s livelihoods that depend on this store so why not a little effort now to protect that? What do you have to lose by doing that compared to what you can lose if you don’t?”
Holmes Beach was out of sandbags Thursday, but still had a mound of sand at city hall. Signs encouraged residents to fill up heavy-duty garbage bags as a suitable replacement option. Similar scenes were playing throughout the island but like the hotel rooms, the island didn’t see a run on gas stations like the mainland did for the past three to four days.
That was starting to change on Thursday as people using gas apps on their phones began to figure out that the island’s supplies had been largely untouched, according to Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale.
Residents just need to keep up with their hurricane preparedness plan.
Bradenton Beach Police Chief Sam Speciale
“We are hearing that more people are coming to the island than leaving,” Speciale said. “We are just now starting to see the kind of runs on gas that we know was happening in other areas of the county.”
Speciale said the atmosphere on the island is cautiously optimistic given the storm’s current track, but he urged continued caution.
“Residents just need to keep up with their hurricane preparedness plan,” he said. “We still need to watch this storm and even it goes up the east coast, we’ll still get gusty winds and possibly some storm surge.”
Bradenton Beach Mayor Bill Shearon said the city is taking every precaution and “praying for the best but preparing for the worst.”
For Holmes Beach resident Carol Hebden, this is her first major hurricane threat experience. Hebden said the images coming out of Houston after Hurricane Harvey “definitely has me nervous. I’m just praying it misses us.”
Greg Paszko lives just down the road from Holmes Beach City Hall and was filling up trash bags with sand Thursday morning. He is watching the storm closely, but has no plans to evacuate.
“You never know what can happen,” he said. “You don’t want to mess around with a storm like this one but the way it’s tracking right now and if it continues that path, then we’ll stick it out.”
Hotel rooms exchanging hands from island to mainland
Many Manatee County hotels are booked through the weekend, although often not with the same people who originally booked the rooms.
Guests who had booked rooms at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 6105 Exchange Way, and the Lakewood Ranch Holiday Inn, 6231 Lake Osprey Drive, canceled their bookings when Hurricane Irma emerged as a threat to Florida, said Robert Ferguson, corporate director of sales.
Those guests have been replaced by others from South Florida looking to get out of the path of Irma, or from low-lying areas in Manatee County and Anna Maria Island, Ferguson said.
“We seem to be endlessly selling the same room each time the storm’s path changes,” he said.
“People seemed desperate and concerned, and we are being very, very accommodating,” Ferguson said, including waiving the hotel’s policy on pets.
“We will accept any pet, within reason,” he said.
Judy Athari, director of sales at Hampton Inn & Suites Sarasota/Lakewood Ranch, said her hotel is pretty well booked through Monday.
Guests at Hampton Inn and Suites include local residents as well as evacuees, she said.
Robin Price of Courtyard by Marriott Bradenton Sarasota/Riverfront, 100 Riverfront Drive, Bradenton, said her rooms are booked through next week.
In addition to guests seeking to get out of Irma’s way, Courtyard also has folks seeking to help in the potential disaster area, including power workers and FEMA officials.
“Our guests are coming from South Florida, the east coast, everywhere,” Price said.
“We are pet friendly, and we are being very considerate to people. We will do everything we can to make them comfortable. We know that people are scared and anxious. We will take good care of them,” Price said.
