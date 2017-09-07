Voluntary evacuation order issued for waterfront and mobile home residents in Manatee

Manatee County officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for those who live in Zone A, mostly neighborhoods on or near waterfront, and mobile homes Friday morning.
The evacuations, which go into effect at 7 a.m. Friday, were announced by county officials at the Emergency Operations Center.
Zone A is home to 53,574 people, and with mobile homes added in, more than 100,000 people are expected to evacuate. Officials said it will take about 10 to 17 hours to evacuate the zone.
While most are expected to stay with friends or family and in hotels or motels, the county’s 24 shelters will hold about 34,425 people. In the case of an overflow, county officials said Wednesday they are in close contact with regional partners to borrow shelters if needed.
Officials urged residents to have a plan and follow it.
Those evacuating can expect traffic and delays along major roadways as thousands head north. Thursday morning, officials warned of delays on Florida Turnpike’s
Monroe County and the Florida Keys started mandatory evacuations Wednesday morning.
Manatee County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency Wednesday morning.
Manatee County government offices will close at noon Thursday. The Manatee County Judicial Center, Clerk of the Courts and county schools will be closed Friday. Saint Stephen’s will be closed Friday and Monday and all athletic events scheduled from Thursday through Monday were canceled.
Bradenton Christian School also will be closed Friday.
Manatee County residents can call the Citizens Information Center at 941-749-3547 with questions or to report issues related to Hurricane Irma.
Irma is 165 miles southeast of Grand Turk Islands and moving west northwest at 17 mph, according to an 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
The track for Irma’s eye continues to climb the east coast of Florida, but the entire state is still in the cone of uncertainty.
Still a Category 5 hurricane with winds reaching 180 mph with higher gusts, Irma is likely to remain a Category 4 or 5 for the next couple of days, according to the NHC.
Irma is expected to move just north of the coast of Hispaniola Thursday, be near the Turks and Caicos and southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening, according to the NHC. The storm will likely continue moving west northwest but could slow down for the next couple of days.
The NHC will provide another update at 11 a.m., and Manatee County will provide one later Thursday afternoon.
Updates can also be found on Manatee County’s social media pages, including Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter, @ManateeGov, as well as the Manatee County Emergency Management pages at www.facebook.com/ManateeCountyEmergencyManagement and Twitter @MCGPublicSafety.
Manatee County emergency shelters
Bayshore Elementary School, 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton
Braden River Middle School, 6215 River Club Blvd., Bradenton
Braden River High, 6545 SR 70 East, Bradenton, pet friendly
Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th Street East, Palmetto
Daugtrey Elementary, 515 63rd Ave East, Bradenton
Freedom Elementary School, 9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton
Gullet Elementary School, 12125 44th Ave East, Bradenton
Haile Middle School, 9501 State Road 64 East, Bradenton
Johnson Middle School, 2121 26th Avenue East, Bradenton
Kinnan Elementary School, 3415 Tallevast Road, Sarasota
Lee Middle School, 4000 534d Avenue West, Bradenton
Manatee High School, 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton, pet friendly
McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton
Miller Elementary School, 5201 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton
Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto, pet friendly
Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
Once Elementary School, 5414 22nd Street Court East, Bradenton
Prine Elementary School, 3801 Southern Parkway, Bradenton
Rodgers Garden Elementary, 515 3t Ave West, Bradenton
Rowlett Elementary School, 3500 9th Street East, Bradenton
Seabreeze Elementary School, 3601 71st Street West, Bradenton
Tillman Elementary School, 1415 29th Street East, Palmetto
Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish
Willis Elementary School, 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton
Witt Elementary School, 200 Rye Road, Bradenton
Comments