Track keeps Hurricane Irma heading to South Florida

Hurricane Irma remained a ferocious Category 5 hurricane overnight Thursday as it sideswiped Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, with a hurricane watch expected for South Florida and the Keys later this morning.
Over the next 48 hours, Irma will likely keep heading west-northwest on a track more likely pointed toward the state’s crowded east coast over and arriving in three to four days, National Hurricane Center forecasters said early Thursday. A high pressure ridge is steering the storm, but should collide with a low pressure trough moving across the U.S and weaken, letting Irma turn north.
Exactly when and where that happens remains uncertain. But Thursday’s early computer runs from reliable models continue to turn Irma sooner, rather than later.
Overnight, sustained winds dropped slightly to 180 mph, with Irma’s eye clouding over. The storm became a little less organized, forecasters said, but only slightly so. And while fluctuations in intensity are expected, it will almost certainly remain a fierce Cat 4 or 5 storm in the coming days, they said.
At 8 a.m., Irma was located about 110 miles north of the Dominican Republic’s east coast, heading west-northwest at 18 mph. Hurricane winds extend 50 miles from the storm’s center, with tropical storm force winds reaching nearly 200 miles.
The latest model runs show Irma moving in the same direction over the next two days around the southwestern edge of the ridge and and beginning to slow. The trough — moving from the Midwest and tracked by meteorologists around the country with weather balloons launched every six hours — should begin to erode the ridge Saturday, letting Irma slide north.
But the timing and speed of the turn is less certain, forecasters said, leaving Irma’s swath of destruction up in the air and a margin of error of about 120 miles at three days and 175 miles at four days.
Three models show a later turn, once the storm enters the Gulf of Mexico, near Florida’s west coast, while the reliable European models have Irma turning sooner and heading over southeast Florida. U.S. models turn Irma even sooner and rumbling up the east coast.
Based on trends, and a widely regarded Florida State University model, forecasters believe Irma will likely head over southeast Florida in the next 72 to 96 hours.
Overnight, Puerto Rico narrowly escaped Irma’s fiercest punch as the storm rolled past about 50 miles offshore, just beyond hurricane-strength winds.
In the coming hours, Irma is expected to pummel the north coast of Hispaniola with powerful winds, damaging storm surge and heavy rain before heading to the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos later in the day, forecasters said. It’s expected near the Central Bahamas Friday.
The low-lying Bahamas and Turks and Caicos may get hammered with high surge, reaching as much as 20 feet above normal tide levels, continuing Thursday night and possibly early Friday, forecasters said. Rainfall could reach eight to 12 inches. On the island of South Caicos, officials cut off power early this morning in advance of the storm.
On Wednesday, Irma hammered the Leeward Islands, particularly St. Martin and Barbuda where the hurricane shredded roofs and triggered widespread flooding. On St. Martin, authorities blamed Irma for eight days. Barbuda suffered damage to 95 percent of the island, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.
"I felt like crying," he said, "but crying will not help."
Forecasters are also tracking a second hurricane, Jose, in the eastern Atlantic. Early this morning, the hurricane was located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with sustained winds of 90 mph. The compact storm, with hurricane winds extending just 15 miles from its center, is expected to near the islands Saturday.
Staff writer Jacqueline Charles and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
