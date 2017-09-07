More Videos

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Crowds line up for sandbags 2:57

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded 1:36

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:34

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 0:35

People wait for water at Bradenton grocery store 0:39

Protesters in Bradenton show opposition to Trump rescinding DACA 1:53

  • Rains from Irma slams US Virgin Islands

    Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph (297-kph) winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and likely Florida by the weekend. User generated video from Jason Heskew in St John, US Virgin Islands shows strong winds swaying palm trees.

AP
Hurricane

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.