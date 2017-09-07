Killer Hurricane Irma charges through Caribbean, aims for Florida

Hurricane Irma continue on its apparent track toward the Florida Peninsula, leaving death and destruction in her wake.

At least 10 people are dead after Irma ripped through Barbuda and Anguilla Wednesday and blacked out much of Puerto Rico, according to the Associated Press. Officials reported “major damages” to houses and commercial buildings in the British Virgin Islands, and “extensive damage” to Anguilla’s airport.

Irma is expected to pass just north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti Thursday, and by Thursday night see Turks & Caicos and parts of the Bahamas.

The storm was about 95 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, moving west northwest at about 17 mph as of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane with winds nearly 180 mph with higher gusts.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Northern Bahamas. Warnings are also in effect for the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks, Central Bahamas and Northwestern Bahamas.

Irma is expected to remain a Category 4 or 5 hurricane over the next couple of days and is expected to dump as much as 15 inches of rain in parts of the northern Dominican Republic and northern Haiti, along with eastern and central Cuba, according to the NHC.

The storm’s path still appears to take a northeastern turn along Florida’s coast and into South Carolina, however it’s still unclear exactly where the storm will hit Florida.

Tropical storm-force winds are expected to hit Florida on Saturday and the Tampa Bay area Saturday night, according to the NHC.

National Hurricane Center forecasters told the Miami Herald they were confident Irma would continue on its west-northwest track over the next two to three days. They expected Irma to make a sharp turn to the north by the weekend.

Manatee County officials have not yet ordered evacuations, but declared a local state of emergency Wednesday. County schools are closed Friday and county government offices will close Thursday at noon and will not reopen until sometime next week.

Also in the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose gained strength since Wednesday with sustained winds now at 90 mph with higher gusts and moving west northwest at 18 mph, according to the NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory on the storm. But forecasters say the storm will likely become even stronger over the next 48 hours.

Jose is 815 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is expected to continue its west northwest track over the next couple of days, according to the NHC.

Mexican officials have issued a hurricane warning for the coast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde as Hurricane Katia approaches, though mostly stationary with little motion expected Thursday according to the NHC.

Katia is expected to approach the coast within the watch area late Friday or early Saturday.