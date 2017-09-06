Rubio to those in hurricane evacuation zone: 'Absolutely you should leave'

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.