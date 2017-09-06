More Videos

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

International Space Station camera captures view of Hurricane Irma 4:53

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:24

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 0:48

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:34

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:42

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

  • Rubio to those in hurricane evacuation zone: 'Absolutely you should leave'

    Florida Senator Marco Rubio recommends evacuation before arrival of Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6, 2017.

C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald
Hurricane

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

Irma becomes powerful Category 5

Florida remains in Hurricane Irma’s path as the Category 5 storm continued to move west early Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Irma had sustained winds of 175 mph and was moving toward the Leeward Islands at 14 mph.

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm on Monday The storm is still too far out for accurate prediction of where it will go. By midweek, it will be approaching the Lesser Antilles, likely to the northern edge, putting Antigua and Barbuda, Guadelope, and Dominica in its path, but forecasts could change before that.

Tropical Storm Irma forms in eastern Atlantic

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Irma formed on Wednesday, August 30 in the far eastern Atlantic, and forecasters said conditions were good for significant strengthening on its way west. The storm is unlikely to threaten land before early next week, although it should reach hurricane status by Friday.