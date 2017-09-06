International Space Station camera captures view of Hurricane Irma

More Videos

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Crowds line up for sandbags

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

    Cameras on board the International Space Station captured new footage of Hurricane Irma passing over the Atlantic Ocean towards the Caribbean on Tuesday, September 5.

Cameras on board the International Space Station captured new footage of Hurricane Irma passing over the Atlantic Ocean towards the Caribbean on Tuesday, September 5.
NASA Johnson via Storyful
Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

Irma becomes powerful Category 5

Florida remains in Hurricane Irma’s path as the Category 5 storm continued to move west early Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Irma had sustained winds of 175 mph and was moving toward the Leeward Islands at 14 mph.