Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Police trying to identify shooting suspect

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:24

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4

What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit

Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall

3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim

    Some small Caribbean islands bore a full hit from Hurricane Irma on Wednesday. Powerful winds and heavy rain swept through the former independent former Dutch colony of St Maarten, taking out a local webcam.

Some small Caribbean islands bore a full hit from Hurricane Irma on Wednesday. Powerful winds and heavy rain swept through the former independent former Dutch colony of St Maarten, taking out a local webcam.
The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

Irma becomes powerful Category 5

Irma becomes powerful Category 5

Florida remains in Hurricane Irma’s path as the Category 5 storm continued to move west early Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Irma had sustained winds of 175 mph and was moving toward the Leeward Islands at 14 mph.

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm on Monday The storm is still too far out for accurate prediction of where it will go. By midweek, it will be approaching the Lesser Antilles, likely to the northern edge, putting Antigua and Barbuda, Guadelope, and Dominica in its path, but forecasts could change before that.

Tropical Storm Irma forms in eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma forms in eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma formed on Wednesday, August 30 in the far eastern Atlantic, and forecasters said conditions were good for significant strengthening on its way west. The storm is unlikely to threaten land before early next week, although it should reach hurricane status by Friday.

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana

Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to hold its strength through Wednesday, when forecasters said it would make landfall on the northwestern Gulf coast. On Tuesday, August 29, the storm hovered just off the Texas coast, moving slowly toward Louisiana. Both states were experiencing significant rain, with another seven to 15 inches expected by Friday in the area.