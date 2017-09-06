No school on Friday in Manatee because of Irma

The Manatee County School District announced Wednesday morning it would hold classes on Thursday, but that there would no school on Friday because of Hurricane Irma.
Starting Thursday afternoon, the district would begin preparing its campuses to serve as storm shelters for evacuees, Superintendent Diana Green said during a news conference.
Officials could order evacuations of waterfront areas of the county to start as soon as Friday morning.
Some two dozen Manatee schools campuses can serve as hurricane shelters
