People wait for water at Bradenton grocery store

People were waiting to buy bottled water at the Aldi's store on Cortez Road in Bradenton on Sept. 6, 2017. Local businesses have reported short supplies, as residents stockpile water in advance of Hurricane Irma.
Tiffany TompkinsBradenton Herald
