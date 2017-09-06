Manatee County under state of emergency as Irma aims for Florida

The Manatee County Commission declared a local state of emergency, the first necessary step before opening shelters or ordering evacuations, Wednesday.

Also, the Manatee County School District announced it would hold classes on Thursday, but that there would no school on Friday. Starting Thursday afternoon, the district would begin preparing its campuses to serve as storm shelters.

The county commission voted 5-0, with Commissioner Priscilla Trace absent, to establish the state of emergency. Commissioner Steve Jonsson participated in the meeting via telephone.At their meeting, county commissioners learned that 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall on the state, and the storm surge locally could be as much as 9 feet. As a result, evacuations in zone A, along waterfront and nearby areas of the county, could start Friday morning.

However, the size of the population in zone A — 53,574 — exceeds the capacity of the county’s 25 official shelters, 35,425. Add the residents who live in mobile homes, and the evacuation order could affect more than 100,000 people, officials said. The evacuation of zone A could take between 10 and 17 hours.

Many evacuees are expected to take shelter with family or friends or in hotels and motels.

The Manatee County Emergency Operations Center at 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton, is now fully activated, as of Wednesday morning.

Officials said Tuesday there are no plans yet for an evacuation or shelter openings.

The National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. Wednesday advisory showed Irma has turned more to the north, and the storm expected to hit South Florida Sunday, according to the Miami Herald.

Manatee County residents can call the Citizens Information Center at 941-749-3547 with questions or to report issues related to Hurricane Irma.

Updates can also be found on Manatee County’s social media pages, including Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter, @ManateeGov, as well as the Manatee County Emergency Management pages at www.facebook.com/ManateeCountyEmergencyManagement and Twitter @MCGPublicSafety.

As of Wednesday morning, Irma had already made landfall in the Caribbean and the eye is expected to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Wednesday morning, according to the NHC.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a level one, for full-scale, 24-hour activation and activated 100 members of the Florida Air and Army National Guard. All 7,000 National Guard members will report for duty Friday morning.

President Donald Trump declared a pre-landfall state of emergency Tuesday in order to free up federal funds ahead of Irma for emergency protective measures, at Scott’s request.

Monroe County and the Florida Keys were set to begin mandatory evacuations Wednesday morning.