  • Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

    The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning.

The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning.
The Category 5 storm is expected to bring strong storm surges. Part of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos is under a hurricane warning. Meta Viers McClatchy

Hurricane

What’s the latest Hurricane Irma track?

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

September 06, 2017 08:17 AM

UPDATED September 06, 2017 08:29 AM

Hurricane Irma is on a crash course with Florida, according to the latest projections by the National Hurricane Center.

Irma’s veering north into Florida has seemed likely for a few days, but the 8 a.m. Wednesday update by the NHC gives it more certainty, though there’s always a chance hurricanes will behave unpredictably.

Hurricane Irma has already hit Barbuda, according to that update, and is barreling towards the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, which are under hurricane warnings. By Thursday morning Irma is likely to hit the Dominican Republic, followed by the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas on Friday, Cuba on Saturday and Sunday and Florida starting early Sunday.

A hurricane warning – meaning the storm is expected to hit the areas within 36 hours – is in effect for the following:

  • Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis
  • Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten
  • Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy
  • British Virgin Islands
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra
  • Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti
  • Guadeloupe
  • Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to LeMole St. Nicholas
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Southeastern Bahamas
  • Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province
  • Central Bahamas

When Irma turns into Florida, NHC currently has it going right through the center of the state at 2 a.m. Monday, passing directly through Miami. Irma is likely to remain a Category 5 or 4 hurricane for at least the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outwards by 50 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center. The average width of the Florida peninsula from the Gulf side to the Atlantic side is 135 miles.

NHC only makes projections about the storm over the next five days, but the National Center for Atmospheric Research puts together a string of predictions about the storm’s eventual path. According to those projections, after Florida the storm is likely to continue north, passing through the southwestern portion of Georgia, followed by South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. Some predictions also look at Irma possibly veering west, into eastern Kentucky.

Screen Shot 2017-09-06 at 7.41.42 AM
The National Center for Atmospheric Research puts together several predictions about Hurricane Irma’s eventual path through mainland U.S.
National Center for Atmospheric Research

