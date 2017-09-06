Now is the time for consumers, businesses to get insurance in order. Here’s what you should do

More Videos 0:59 How Hurricane Irma could affect Sunday's Dolphins-Buccaneers matchup Pause 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 0:35 Satellite image shows lightning intensifying in Irma's eyewall 1:13 Watch Hurricane Irma's development as it grows to category 5 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic 0:34 Frustrated customer cannot find water because of Hurricane Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:05 Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages through the Atlantic Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages in the Atlantic on Sept. 5, 2017. NASA SPoRT

Satellite view of Hurricane Irma's eye as it ravages in the Atlantic on Sept. 5, 2017. NASA SPoRT