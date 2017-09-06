Florida still in Irma’s path as storm hits Caribbean

By early Wednesday morning, Category 5 Hurricane Irma was about 35 miles east of St. Martin, but continues to move west-northwest about about 16 mph, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. That movement is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

Winds are still cranking at 185 mph, making Irma one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded. Parts of Florida are still projected to be in the powerful storm’s path, with the storm expected to hit South Florida Sunday, according to the Miami Herald.

The NHC’s 5 a.m. advisory showed Irma has turned more to the north.

Irma has already made landfall in the Caribbean and is headed toward it’s next target, Puerto Rico, according to the Miami Herald.

Irma’s eye is expected to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Wednesday morning, near or over portions of the northern Virgin Islands later in the day, and pass near or just north of Puerto Rico in the afternoon or Wednesday night, according to the NHC.

The storm is expected to remain a Category 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale for the next couple of days.

An NHC graphic showing estimated arrival time for tropical storm force winds show the Tampa Bay area could begin seeing such winds around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Saint Martin, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Southeastern Bahamas and several other areas.

Monroe County and the Florida Keys were set to begin mandatory evacuations Wednesday morning. Schools have already been closed.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott activated the State Emergency Operations Center to a level one, for full-scale, 24-hour activation and activated 100 members of the Florida Air and Army National Guard. All 7,000 National Guard members will report for duty Friday morning.

Manatee County Commissioners are expected to declare a local state of emergency Wednesday morning. It will allow officials to order evacuations and other steps — if needed.

Other counties have already declared local states of emergency.

At Scott’s request, President Donald Trump declared a pre-landfall state of emergency Tuesday in order to free up federal funds ahead of Irma for emergency protective measures.

Sandbags will be available Wednesday for city and county residents at several locations.

Crews will distribute sandbags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the following locations:

Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th Street East, Palmetto

G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West, Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Boulevard

Stormwater Ops, 5511 39th Street East, Bradenton

Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd Street East, Palmetto

Sandbags are also available for city of Bradenton residents, with proof of city residency, at Bradenton Public Works and Utilities, 701 13th Ave. W., Bradenton, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. There is a limit of 10 bags per person.

Thursday, Big Earth Landscape Supply will offer free sand at their two locations: 6001 15th St. E., Bradenton and 1010 10th St. E., Palmetto.

For more ideas on how to prepare for a hurricane, Manatee County residents can visit mymanatee.org and read the “Hurricane Readiness Center.” All Florida residents can visit FLGetAPlan.com for more disaster preparation advice.

Officials are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Jose, which formed in the Atlantic behind Irma, and Tropical Storm Katia in the Gulf of Mexico.

Jose is about 1,255 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving west at about 13 mph, according to a 5 a.m. advisory from the NHC. Over the next two days, Jose is expected to move slightly faster west to west-northwest.

Maximum sustained winds are 60 mph, and there are no coastal watche or warnings in effect associated with Jose.

Tropical Storm Katia formed in the Gulf, and is 105 miles East of Tampico, Mexico, according a 4 a.m. advisory from the NHC.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect yet for Katia, but NHC warns a tropical storm watch could be required for portions of the Mexican state of Veracruz later Wednesday.

Katia is moving toward the east-southeast at nearly 2 mph and should gradually turn southeastward during the next 24 hours and continue moving in that general direction through Thursday, according to the NHC. Officials expect the storm will turn toward the southwest Friday but the center of Katia is expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Friday morning.