Florida highway tolls suspended ahead of Hurricane Irma

By Hannah Morse

September 05, 2017 3:56 PM

Gov. Rick Scott announced Tuesday that the Florida Department of Transportation would suspend the collection of tolls across the state ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Tolls will be halted through the entire storm effective 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Ensuring the safety of Florida families and visitors is our top priority and suspending tolls statewide will help people quickly evacuate and make it easier for all Floridians to access important hurricane supplies to ensure they are fully prepared,” Scott said in a statement.

According to Scott, FDOT has been in contact with local districts to help Florida Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies if needed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Category 5 Irma was located 180 miles east of Antigua, moving west at 14 mph.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

