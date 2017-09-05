Hurricane

Manatee County schools to provide Irma updates through app, social media

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

September 05, 2017 12:23 PM

Bradenton

The School District of Manatee County announced Tuesday they will provide updates on the status of the schools surrounding the approach of Hurricane Irma on their app and social media pages.

The district will use the MySDMC app and social media to post important updates regarding the status of schools, as the district tracks the development of the storm.

The app is free and available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

To receive notifications from the app, select app settings, then “follow schools,” then “School District of Manatee County.”

Updates will also be posted on the District’s website, www.manateeschools.net, and social media, including Facebook; Twitter ; and Instagram .

Officials said in a release the safety of students and staff remains a priority. They encouraged families to remain calm and monitor the weather.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

