Irma’s wind speeds increase as the Category 4 storm approaches Leeward Islands

As Irma is expected to strike the Leeward Islands Tuesday night, wind speeds of the hurricane increased overnight.
Now 320 miles from the Leeward Islands, winds from Irma are reaching 150 mph, up from 130 mph Monday night. Though the Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is moving west at about 14 mph, it is expected to move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to a 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.
Irma is expected to continue to move west Tuesday with a turn to the west-northwest Tuesday night.
Fluctuations in Irma’s intensity are likely over the next day or two, but it’s forecast to remain a Category 4. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from Irma’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles, according to the NHC.
The Leeland Islands the British and U.S. Virgin Islands,and Puerto Rico are expected to see as much as 12 inches of rain in some places as Irma makes her way through.
Hurricane warnings are in effect for several areas including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin and the British Virgin Islands.
Monday night, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency as Irma was upgraded to a Category 4.
Florida residents still have time to prepare, as Irma’s effects aren’t expected to hit the Sunshine State until later in the week.
For more ideas on how to prepare for a hurricane, Manatee County residents can visit mymanatee.org and read the “Hurricane Readiness Center.” All Florida residents can visit FLGetAPlan.com for more disaster preparation advice.
The NHC continues to track the storm and will send another update at 8 a.m.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
