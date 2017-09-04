Gov. Scott declares state of emergency; Irma strengthens to Category 4 storm

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday evening as Hurricane Irma was upgraded to a Category 4 storm.
“Today, given these forecasts and the intensity of this storm, I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm,” Scott said in a statement. “In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared.”
According to the National Hurricane Center, Irma’s eye is expected to make landfall on the Leeward Islands around 2 a.m. Wednesday. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Leeward Islands, which includes Antigua, St. Kitts, Sint Maarten and Montserrat.
#Irma has become a category 4 hurricane. Preparations within the warning area should be rushed to completion.
Winds were measured up to 130 miles per hour, with storm surge predicted between 6 feet and 9 feet. Irma is expected to strengthen even more, according to forecasts.
Florida residents still have time to prepare, as Irma’s effects aren’t expected to hit the Sunshine State until later in the week. But local home improvement stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s were out of generators as of late Monday afternoon.
“Some locations may sell through hurricane prep products temporarily but our supply chain and merchandising teams are working to replenish stores as quickly as possible,” Matt Harrigan with Home Depot public relations wrote in an email to the Bradenton Herald.
Local grocery stores didn’t appear to be out of water or gas containers.
“I just got five cases of water,” George Seeger said after he finished loading his truck with bark mulch outside of the Cortez Road Home Depot on Monday evening. If Irma is bigger than a Category 2 by the time it reaches Florida, Seeger said he would not stay.
Residents are advised to prepare evacuation plans, including pets, and create hurricane kits. The Manatee County Government suggests packing many items, such as flashlights, water, toiletries, batteries, charging devices for electronics, medication for at least one month, bedding and non-perishable food.
For more ideas on how to prepare for a hurricane, Manatee County residents can visit mymanatee.org and read the “Hurricane Readiness Center.” All Florida residents can visit FLGetAPlan.com for more disaster preparation advice.
