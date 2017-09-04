Gov. Scott declares state of emergency; Irma strengthens to Category 4 storm

More Videos 0:41 Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic Pause 0:33 Hurricane warnings and watches in Caribbean as Irma approaches 1:13 Police trying to identify shooting suspect 2:06 The earnest origins of Labor Day 0:40 Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 1:24 Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:26 Friends, family honor murdered mom and infant son 1:50 Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:11 School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school 2:49 With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma becomes Category 4 Hurricane Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Monday. Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency as Irma could possibly impact the state later this week. Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Monday. Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency as Irma could possibly impact the state later this week. CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

