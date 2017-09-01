Hurricane Irma hits a lull, but that’s not expected to last

Dry air and more moderate ocean temperatures overnight helped stem Hurricane Irma’s rapid intensification, although the storm remains a strong Cat 3.
In their latest advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said early Friday that winds remained at 115 mph as the storm rolls west at 12 mph. On Thursday, wind speeds in the storm increased by about 57 mph, a remarkably fast transformation. Over the next two days, Irma is not expected to strengthen and could even weaken.
That lull, however, is not expected to last.
By early next week, the storm will likely be over warmer water with weaker wind shear, allowing it to begin regaining power. In five days, forecasters warn winds could top 140 mph, making it a fierce Cat 4 hurricane.
What threats Irma poses remain less clear. The storm is still more than 1,600 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving at a moderate pace. Forecast models track the storm’s winds nearing the islands late Monday or early Tuesday, but are less certain over whether the storm heads more to the north or south. A high pressure ridge is expected to steer the storm to the south, but by how much depends on Irma’s strength and the specific location of the ridge, which can be fickle.
Those differences “have caused a fair amount of north-south spread,” forecasters noted early Friday.
U.S. weather models have finished for tonight (00z)— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 1, 2017
Spaghetti from GEFS shows intense Hurricane #Irma but no firm conclusion on U.S. threat pic.twitter.com/8gy151YoQP
Forecasters also began tracking another wave rolling off the African coast that could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week. They’re giving the system a 50 percent chance of forming in five days.
