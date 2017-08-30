National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center

Hurricane

Atlantic storm expected to become tropical cyclone Wednesday morning

By Jenny Staletovich

jstaletovich@miamiherald.com

August 30, 2017 9:06 AM

A tropical wave making its way across the Atlantic will likely be designated a tropical depression or storm later this morning.

In their 8 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the low pressure system became better organized overnight and they plan to issue warnings for a tropical cyclone at 11 a.m. The system is expected to gradually gain intensity as it moves to the northwest at about 15 mph into the tropical Atlantic over the next several days.

The system, to be named Irma if it becomes a named tropical storm, remains far from Florida headed for the Lesser Antilles. Because tracks can be uncertain before a system fully forms, it’s not yet clear what path it will take over the coming days.

In his Tuesday blog, Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters said some models show the storm tracking toward the islands, while a more reliable model turns the system toward the northwest and takes it more than 500 miles away.

Follow Jenny Staletovich on Twitter @jenstaletovich

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana 0:32

Harvey moves toward southwestern Louisiana
Satellite animation shows Harvey slowly moving into the Gulf 0:27

Satellite animation shows Harvey slowly moving into the Gulf
Conditions deteriorate along Texas's Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthens 1:12

Conditions deteriorate along Texas's Gulf Coast as Hurricane Harvey strengthens

View More Video