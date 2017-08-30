Atlantic storm expected to become tropical cyclone Wednesday morning

A tropical wave making its way across the Atlantic will likely be designated a tropical depression or storm later this morning.
In their 8 a.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the low pressure system became better organized overnight and they plan to issue warnings for a tropical cyclone at 11 a.m. The system is expected to gradually gain intensity as it moves to the northwest at about 15 mph into the tropical Atlantic over the next several days.
Advisories will likely be initiated at 11 AM EDT on the low pressure area west of the Cabo Verde Islands. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #93L pic.twitter.com/Vw6oLORXHb— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2017
The system, to be named Irma if it becomes a named tropical storm, remains far from Florida headed for the Lesser Antilles. Because tracks can be uncertain before a system fully forms, it’s not yet clear what path it will take over the coming days.
In his Tuesday blog, Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters said some models show the storm tracking toward the islands, while a more reliable model turns the system toward the northwest and takes it more than 500 miles away.
