Tropical alert: With Harvey hovering over Texas, second cyclone likely off U.S. east coast

A tropical wave that drenched South Florida over the last week has a good chance of becoming Irma over the next two days as it moves up the U.S. east coast.
In their latest advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters gave the system, which they have designated a potential tropical cyclone, a 90 percent chance of becoming a depression or worse by mid week. Monday morning, the system had nearly stalled off the coast between Fernandina Beach and Brunswick, Ga.
Forecasters warn the wet storm could produce heavy rain and storm surge along the coast. Over the last week, the system hammered South Florida with rain. On Saturday, AccuWeather reported more than five inches of rain fell in Fort Myers.
Across South Florida, August rainfall totals so far this month are well above average, according to the South Florida Water Management District, with totals up to a half inch above historic levels.
SOME good news: although #Harvey's center is now on the coastline again, dry air is mixing into the circulation, choking off some rainbands. pic.twitter.com/XWMEgVy0A4— Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) August 28, 2017
While Texas continues to wrestle with heavy rain and massive flooding, some dry air getting sucked into the storm could lessen some rain, University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy tweeted early Monday. Harvey has so far smashed flooding records, with the National Weather Service Houston meteorologists reporting Monday nearly 11 inches of rain in some place in the previous 12 hours. On Monday, they issued numerous flash flood warnings throughout the region and warned rain totals could reach 50 inches in the coming days.
Forecasters also warned Monday that a tropical wave off Africa had become better organized overnight Sunday. As it moves to the northwest at between 15 and 20 mph, forecasters gave the wave a 70 percent chance of becoming a depression in five days.
