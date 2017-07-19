The five-day outlook from Wednesday shows a new system being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean.
July 19, 2017 7:23 AM

Tropical Storm Don dissipates as new system is monitored

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Two days after Tropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the system disintegrated into an open wave in the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to an early morning forecast Wednesday, a new system is being monitored more than 1,000 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, bringing with it clouds and showers.

The storm is slow-moving, inching along at 10 mph to 15 mph. But the storm has just a 30 percent chance of forming over the next five days, as conditions in the area won’t be conducive to its formation.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

