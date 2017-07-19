Tropical Storm Don dissipates as new system is monitored

Two days after Tropical Storm Don formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the system disintegrated into an open wave in the southeastern Caribbean Sea late Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
According to an early morning forecast Wednesday, a new system is being monitored more than 1,000 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, bringing with it clouds and showers.
The storm is slow-moving, inching along at 10 mph to 15 mph. But the storm has just a 30 percent chance of forming over the next five days, as conditions in the area won’t be conducive to its formation.
Tropical Storm Don is GONE! Still an area of clouds 1500 east of the Caribbean with 30% chance of developing. #flwx pic.twitter.com/Tzlgx5Dnh6— chrisfarrellcbs (@ChrisFarrellcbs) July 19, 2017
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments