Tropical alert: Tropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Don has officially formed Monday, but forecasters predict it will be far from Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is around 485 miles east of the Barbados and another hundred miles further from Trinidad, the center reported.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Grenada, and tropical storm watches have been set for Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
According to a 5 p.m. forecast advisory, the storm is moving 17 mph west toward the Windward Islands and is expected to increase its speed throughout the week.
Maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph, and storm-force winds reach out 25 miles from the center.
According to the center, about 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected over the Windward Islands through Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the storm is expected to stretch across the northern Venezuelan coast.
On the Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning around the area of the Manatee River near Myakka Head due to heavy showers Monday afternoon.
Forecasters expect minor flooding in the east Manatee County area as the warning runs through Wednesday morning, as runoff could make the water continue to rise.
The service advises drivers not to travel through flooded areas.
