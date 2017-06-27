A tropical wave has formed over western Africa.
A tropical wave has formed over western Africa. National Hurricane Center
A tropical wave has formed over western Africa. National Hurricane Center

Hurricane

June 27, 2017 10:07 AM

Tropical wave bubbles up over eastern Atlantic

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

A tropical wave near western Africa has a low chance of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The wave, which appears to be sprouting from the borders of Sierra Leone and Guinea, is expected to stretch out to the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, according to the center’s forecast. It has a 20 percent chance of formation later this week, but is unlikely to become a tropical cyclone because conditions for development will be “unfavorable.”

A tropical cyclone is a phrase used to denote a general type of weather system in the Atlantic Ocean, whether it’s a hurricane, tropical storm, or tropical depression.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Waterspout takes shape in Mississippi as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches

Waterspout takes shape in Mississippi as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches 1:11

Waterspout takes shape in Mississippi as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches
Waterspout forms as Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens in the Gulf 0:58

Waterspout forms as Tropical Storm Cindy strengthens in the Gulf
South Carolina woman after flood: 'I really don't even want to come back' 1:46

South Carolina woman after flood: 'I really don't even want to come back'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos