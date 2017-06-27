Tropical wave bubbles up over eastern Atlantic

A tropical wave near western Africa has a low chance of forming into a tropical cyclone over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The wave, which appears to be sprouting from the borders of Sierra Leone and Guinea, is expected to stretch out to the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, according to the center’s forecast. It has a 20 percent chance of formation later this week, but is unlikely to become a tropical cyclone because conditions for development will be “unfavorable.”
A tropical cyclone is a phrase used to denote a general type of weather system in the Atlantic Ocean, whether it’s a hurricane, tropical storm, or tropical depression.
A tropical wave over W Africa has a low chance to become a tropical cyclone after it emerges over water on Wednesday https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/N0DbjYq0lY— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) June 27, 2017
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments