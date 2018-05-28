Subtropical storm Alberto spares Manatee, but rain is still on the way, forecast says

The Bradenton area dodged a bullet as Subtropical Storm Alberto's course kept it heading west in the Gulf of Mexico, but rain will persist locally throughout the week.
According to the National Weather Service, Manatee County will likely see rain every day of the week. The chance of rain is highest Tuesday and Wednesday before falling significantly toward the weekend.
The NWS predicts a 70 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Bradenton could see up to an inch of rain. The forecast will be mostly cloudy, but still warm with a high of 85 and a low of 74. A rip current advisory will remain in place at local beaches until Tuesday
Stormy weather will stick around Wednesday, according to the NWS. There's a 50 percent chance of rain, along with a high of 84 and a low of 74. Thursday should be sunnier, but there's still a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the area.
Friday should see a high of 86 and a low of 75. However, a 40 percent chance of rain persists. The weekend may see rain, too, but the chances are lower.
From Saturday to Monday, the high should be about 87 with a low of about 75 and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Conditions on Memorial Day were mostly clear as Alberto seemed to spare the Manatee area from ruining holiday plans. Tropical storm and flood watches for Southwest Florida were canceled early Monday morning. Alberto made landfall at the Florida panhandle Monday afternoon.
