Subtropical storm Alberto: What to expect in Manatee County

Subtropical storm Alberto continues to churn north toward the panhandle and is expected to stay on that route until it makes landfall there on Monday.
While the storm isn't forecast to come near Manatee County, the system will still continue to bring rain and stronger winds as it bands wrap around and lash much of the Florida peninsula.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the storm was about 130 miles west-southwest of Tampa moving north at 14 mph. It's maximum sustained winds topped out at 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Almost the entire Florida Gulf Coast, including Manatee County and the rest of the Tampa Bay region, is under a tropical storm warning. The warning spans from Bonita Beach, which is just south of Fort Myers, to the Alabama-Mississippi border.
A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are expected with the warning area.
On Saturday morning, Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for all of the state's 67 counties. On Friday, county commissioners declared a similar emergency in Manatee County.
Local conditions will remain breezy, with sustained winds ranging between 15 to 30 mph with possible gusts up to 40 mph.
A flood watch also remains in place for coastal Manatee County through 8 p.m. Monday night as an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain may fall over the next day or so.
There is also a high risk of rip currents up along the gulf coast through Tuesday evening and residents are advised not to go into the water over the holiday weekend.
An onshore wind will develop on Memorial Day, causing a slight coastal concern for the area, Bay News 9 meteorologist Josh Linker said Sunday.
"As we make our way into tomorrow our wind is going to start to come in from the south-southwest, which could cause some coastal flooding," Linker said. "Around high tide tomorrow early in the morning and another in the afternoon, those are the times where there may be some concern ... not a significant storm surge, maybe just a foot or two in some spots but something to keep an eye on."
Port Manatee's high tide for Monday is expected to come in around 2 a.m. and again in the afternoon at 12:46 p.m.
Manatee residents can expect a 40 percent chance of rain Sunday night, with some thunderstorms possible after 9 p.m. A south wind will remain strong throughout the overnight hours as well, forecasters said.
Memorial Day will bring a 50 percent chance of rain to the region throughout much of the day and evening with sporadic showers and storms rolling in and out of the area. The skies will be mostly cloudy with breezy winds once again between 14 to 20 mph and higher gusts.
