Streets throughout Bradenton were flooded by storms in August 2017.
Streets throughout Bradenton were flooded by storms in August 2017. Herald file photo
Streets throughout Bradenton were flooded by storms in August 2017. Herald file photo

Weather

Five ways to protect your home from heavy rains forecast for Memorial Day weekend

By Emily Wunderlich

ewunderlich@bradenton.com

May 24, 2018 06:16 PM

With all eyes on the Gulf this weekend as the potential for a tropical storm increases, here are five ways you can ensure your home is ready to withstand the rainfall.

  • Clean out your gutters. Leaves, twigs and other debris can build up over time and create blockages. Water that overflows down the side of a building or pools on the roof could enter the home and lead to further damage.
  • Get your roof inspected. You can't keep the rain out if your roof is in disrepair. Loose, missing or weathered shingles might mean it is time for a replacement.
  • Keep up with your sealant. Water is less likely to enter your home if the windows and doors can close tightly. Regularly check your sealant for holes and gaps.
  • Lower the water levels in your swimming pool to prevent overflow.
  • Minimize standing water. Pooling water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The American Mosquito Control Association recommends turning over birdbaths, recycling bins and canoes before a heavy rain event.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

  Comments  