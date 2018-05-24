Five ways to protect your home from heavy rains forecast for Memorial Day weekend

With all eyes on the Gulf this weekend as the potential for a tropical storm increases, here are five ways you can ensure your home is ready to withstand the rainfall.

Clean out your gutters. Leaves, twigs and other debris can build up over time and create blockages. Water that overflows down the side of a building or pools on the roof could enter the home and lead to further damage.

Get your roof inspected. You can't keep the rain out if your roof is in disrepair. Loose, missing or weathered shingles might mean it is time for a replacement.

Keep up with your sealant. Water is less likely to enter your home if the windows and doors can close tightly. Regularly check your sealant for holes and gaps.

Lower the water levels in your swimming pool to prevent overflow.

Minimize standing water. Pooling water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The American Mosquito Control Association recommends turning over birdbaths, recycling bins and canoes before a heavy rain event.

