Five ways to protect your home from heavy rains forecast for Memorial Day weekend

With all eyes on the Gulf this weekend as the potential for a tropical storm increases, here are five ways you can ensure your home is ready to withstand the rainfall.
- Clean out your gutters. Leaves, twigs and other debris can build up over time and create blockages. Water that overflows down the side of a building or pools on the roof could enter the home and lead to further damage.
- Get your roof inspected. You can't keep the rain out if your roof is in disrepair. Loose, missing or weathered shingles might mean it is time for a replacement.
- Keep up with your sealant. Water is less likely to enter your home if the windows and doors can close tightly. Regularly check your sealant for holes and gaps.
- Lower the water levels in your swimming pool to prevent overflow.
- Minimize standing water. Pooling water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The American Mosquito Control Association recommends turning over birdbaths, recycling bins and canoes before a heavy rain event.
