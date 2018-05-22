Planning to be outside for Memorial Day? This forecast might have you thinking twice

As the potential for tropical trouble continues to brew in the Gulf of Mexico, the forecast going into the long holiday weekend could put a damper on your plans.
Though highs are likely to stay in the 80s, showers and storms are predicted through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain could hold off until the afternoon, but meteorologists call for a 40 percent chance of showers after noon on Wednesday, with isolated showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Thursday shows a 60 percent chance of rain and a 70 percent chance on Friday.
The holiday weekend holds similar chances of showers, with an 80 percent likelihood on Saturday and a 70 percent chance on Sunday. Memorial Day is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 86, but a 60 percent chance of rain lingers, according to the NWS.
Those left feeling soggy from the last batch of rain have good reason. Manatee County has seen more rain than usual this month and it isn't even over yet.
Rainfall totals as of May 21 for the county stood at 7.52 inches, well over the average of 3.2 inches typically seen in May, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District. In the last three days, Bethany has seen the most rain, tallying 4.08 inches and more than 12 inches this month.
A system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 40 percent chance of strengthening to a tropical depression or storm over the next five days, and just before the start of hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center. But even if the system does not develop, it will likely bring continued rain to Florida.
