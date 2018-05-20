Flood warning issued for Manatee County through Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Manatee River near Myakka and Horse Creek near Arcadia.
Heavy rainfall over the last week and throughout Sunday has caused the Manatee River and Horse Creek to almost rise to flood stage, forecasters said.
Flood stage is 11 feet, and as of 3 p.m. on Sunday the Manatee River was at 10.1 feet, the NWS reported.
More rain is expected throughout the day and again on Monday, which will result in minor flooding in some locations.
The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by Sunday evening and continue to rise to almost 12.2 feet by early afternoon on Monday. It is then expected to fall back below flood stage by early Tuesday morning, forecasters said.
The flood warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday night through 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
