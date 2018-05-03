A tropical 'disturbance' forms a month before hurricane season. Should you worry?

A subtropical "disturbance" that popped up over the Caribbean and the Bahamas is not expected to impact Manatee County much as it nears Florida.
The area is not considered an invest, which is the meteorological term of a storm that threatens to strengthen into a tropical cyclone.
Besides an increased chance of rain on Saturday — 40 percent — when the disturbance is expected to reach the Florida Straits, not much else should stir up in the area, forecasters said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the disturbance sat just east over the Bahamas with troughing extending northeast into the central Atlantic east of Bermuda, the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay said.
"But lucky for us, we continue to have strong upper level ridging extending from the central Gulf of Mexico northeastward over the southeast U.S. to keep fair weather over Florida for the next couple of days," area forecasters reported in the Thursday briefing.
Weather in Bradenton on Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 86. By Saturday, a 40 percent chance of showers comes in after 3 p.m. Chances stay that high throughout the evening before beginning to drop off on.
The activity comes nearly a month before hurricane season is to start on June 1.
