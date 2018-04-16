Facebook video captures tornado moving through Greensboro, North Carolina

A storm created an ominous sky over Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, April 10, as a tornado warning was issued. It was part of severe storms that swept across Florida that included gusty winds and hail.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami has released video that depicts the evolution of Hurricane Irma and the issuance of storm surge watches and warnings as the monster storm struck the U.S. in September 2017.
A singing principal in Florence, Kentucky, whose musical school closing announcements have gone viral, was back on March 21 letting parents know Union Pointe Academy was closed due to a spring snowstorm. In a video posted to the school’s Facebook
Penn State meteorology students David Munyan and Colton Milcarek both filmed a snow squall blowing through Penn State University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 13. Their footage was taken at the Walker building in Penn State as the snow shower
Heavy snow was falling in parts of Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted mo
Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather
Thundersnow was observed in New Jersey and New York during a nor’easter on Wednesday, March 7. The National Weather Service said it had observed thundersnow at its Mount Holly, New Jersey, office. Heavy snow was expected during the snow, with snow
The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw he
NASA livestreamed a “lunar trifecta” event on January 31, dubbing it a “super blue blood moon.” According to NASA, the full moon on January 31 was “special for three reasons”. Firstly, it was the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is
On January 31, 2018, Southern California got a good look at the super blue blood moon, something that hasn't happened since 1982. This was the second full moon in a calendar month (a blue moon) and a close and bright moon (supermoon). The addition
Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautist