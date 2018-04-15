Manatee County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

Manatee County is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. as a line of strong storms will move across the state ahead of a cold front.
The National Weather Service expanded the watch to include Manatee County as storms approach the coast.
Storms are expected to start impacting Manatee County over the next couple hours, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.
Behind the front is cooler weather, with Monday's high temperature in the high 60s or low 70s. Low temperatures are forecast to be in the low 60s Monday morning, then dipping into the upper 50s for Tuesday morning.
High temperatures are expected to be back in the low to mid 80s by Wednesday with very little chance of rain through the week ahead.
Comments