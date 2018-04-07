Warm, humid weekend with chance of rain; keep the umbrella handy

A better chance for showers will move in to the entire Tampa Bay area Saturday evening before clearing the region overnight.
On Sunday, the front will stall and that will keep a chance for some scattered showers in the area.
The exact timing of the rain through this weekend is uncertain as the showers will generally be scattered in nature.
With the front south of the area on Monday, it will lift back north as a warm front triggering a few more showers Monday.
Then, as low pressure develops along the front in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, a higher chance for showers and storms will come back into our area.
Once the front finally moves through early Wednesday, drier, more pleasant air will come back in to end the week.
