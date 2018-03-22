More Videos

Dust devil captured on camera near Kansas fire

Timelapse videos show snow squall blowing through Penn State University

Heavy snow falls in Pennsylvania

Thundersnow rumbles across Jersey Shore during nor'easter

Northeastern University basketball team pushes bus out of snow in Philadelphia during nor'easter

Pennsylvania bulldog catches snowflakes during nor'easter

Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday

Californians capture the super blue blood moon

NASA livestreams eclipse of 'super blue blood moon'

2017 takes second place for hottest year

The singing principal hopes for winter to end in new snow day announcement

A singing principal in Florence, Kentucky, whose musical school closing announcements have gone viral, was back on March 21 letting parents know Union Pointe Academy was closed due to a spring snowstorm. In a video posted to the school’s Facebook page, Chad Caddell appeared in front of a keyboard to the opening notes of Billy Joel’s Piano Man. Caddell poked fun at himself, singing about “that principal who thinks he’s hilarious” and joking that parents may slash his tires due to the high amount of snow days.
Union Pointe Academy via Storyful
Heavy snow was falling in parts of Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow to fall in areas west of Philadelphia. Heavy snowfall rates with whiteout conditions were expected before the snow tapered off in the evening. This video shows heavy snow falling in Nazareth.

Thundersnow was observed in New Jersey and New York during a nor’easter on Wednesday, March 7. The National Weather Service said it had observed thundersnow at its Mount Holly, New Jersey, office. Heavy snow was expected during the snow, with snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour, according to the weather service. A foot or more of snow was expected to fall in parts of New Jersey.This video shows the thundersnow in Toms River, New Jersey.

Two bulldog puppies had some fun playing in the snow in Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow to fall in areas west of Philadelphia. Heavy snowfall rates with whiteout conditions were expected before the snow tapered off in the evening. This video shows Odin and Liza, two one-year-old bulldog siblings, playing in the snow in Pottstown. Liza can be seen attempting to catch snowflakes on her tongue.

The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw heavy snow on Tuesday as a cold weather system barreled east. The coastal low pressure system that will produce the nor’easter is expected to begin making itself felt late Tuesday, with the worst of the storm hitting Wednesday into Thursday.

On January 31, 2018, Southern California got a good look at the super blue blood moon, something that hasn't happened since 1982. This was the second full moon in a calendar month (a blue moon) and a close and bright moon (supermoon). The addition of a total eclipse is known as a blood moon for its red tint.

NASA livestreamed a “lunar trifecta” event on January 31, dubbing it a “super blue blood moon.” According to NASA, the full moon on January 31 was “special for three reasons”. Firstly, it was the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit – known as perigee – and about 14 percent brighter than usual. Secondly, it was the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” And thirdly, the super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse, known as a “blood moon" due to the reddish tint seen during this phenomenon.

The Park Hills Police in Kentucky released a dash cam video Monday showing a car slamming into one of the department’s patrol cars after hitting a patch of black ice. The department posted a statement on their Facebook page: “In my opinion had they not hit my police unit, this vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured. So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver.”

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

As much as three inches of snow fell across large swathes of northern Louisiana, on January 16, as part of a weather system that stretched from Texas up through the New England region. This video shows snow falling in Bossier City, Louisiana, in the area of the Red River.