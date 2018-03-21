Weather

Fourth nor’easter in weeks forces delays, cancellations at Tampa International Airport

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 21, 2018 07:25 PM

The fourth nor’easter to hit the region within just three weeks has forced several flights to be delayed or canceled at Tampa International Airport.

One day after the official start of spring, the storm is dropping heavy snow, along with strong winds and coastal flooding in some areas.

As of Wednesday evening, all outbound and inbound flights at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport are on time.

At TIA, though, more than 20 flights were delayed and another 23 were canceled.

Before traveling to the airport, check your flight’s status here.

