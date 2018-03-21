Fourth nor’easter in weeks forces delays, cancellations at Tampa International Airport

The fourth nor’easter to hit the region within just three weeks has forced several flights to be delayed or canceled at Tampa International Airport.
One day after the official start of spring, the storm is dropping heavy snow, along with strong winds and coastal flooding in some areas.
Winter Storm Warnings will continue from the Mid Atlantic to southern New England tonight into early Thursday. Heavy snow, treacherous travel, and gusty winds can be expected. Conditions will improve by midday Thursday in many locations.— NWS (@NWS) March 21, 2018
As of Wednesday evening, all outbound and inbound flights at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport are on time.
At TIA, though, more than 20 flights were delayed and another 23 were canceled.
