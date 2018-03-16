More Videos

Anna Maria Island at sunset, Feb. 10, 2018. AMI is on the Gulf of Mexico coast of Florida, near Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Tampa, St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay. Marc R. Masferrer Bradenton Herald
Weather

After chilly week, warmer temperatures make a comeback just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 16, 2018 10:09 PM

MANATEE

After a particularly chilly week, Manatee County residents and visitors will finally start to see a warming trend kick off this weekend, and just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Lows will still be cool, but not nearly as cold as the past few mornings, according to Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Brian McClure.

The warmer weekend will bring mostly clear skies, with Saturday starting off cool but ending warmer in the afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 70s.

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day before lows dip into the 60s overnight, McClure said.

lg_7day

Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and the low 80s farther inland. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds with light winds.

Heading into the workweek, Monday is expected to continue the warm trend with highs around 80, just with more clouds and slightly higher humidity levels.

The day will also bring a small chance of rain, but the better chance for showers comes late Tuesday – along with the next cold front.

The system is expected to creep into the area around midweek and is slated to pack an impressive shot of cold air that will linger at least for a couple of days, meteorologists said.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

