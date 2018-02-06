Get a tsunami alert? It was just a test

Receive an alert warning of a tsunami? The National Weather Service says it was a test and there is no tsunami.
NBC News reported the National Weather Services said parts of the eastern U.S. got a message of a tsunami warning, but the message was just a test.
The National Weather Service in New York City tweeted a test was conducted this morning, and that “test” was in the message. They are working to find out how it was sent out as a warning.
***THERE IS NO TSUNAMI WARNING***— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2018
A Tsunami Test was conducted earlier this morning, that did have TEST in the message. We are currently trying to find out how a message went out as a warning. We will update you when we find out more.
Never miss a local story.
The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center issued the message around 8:30 a.m. EST, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, S.C.
National Weather Service says some people in parts of the eastern U.S. received a test message as an actual Tsunami Warning, but the message was just a test.— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 6, 2018
There is no tsunami. pic.twitter.com/70sY2z2PrN
Rob Molleda, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Miami office, told the Miami Herald the test was picked up by a private company that distributes alerts, and the test was recirculated as a warning. The tsunami alert system, along with alert systems for hurricanes and tornadoes, Molleda said, are tested monthly.
“We don’t know how it happened or where it originated,” he said. “The push notification did not come from the National Weather Service, so I can’t explain to you how it happened. That’s still something we’re trying to figure out.”
An email alert from AccuWeather for the Bradenton area indicated the message was for test purposes only and was testing the transmission times involved in the dissemination of tsunami information.
Other parts of the Tampa Bay area received the message, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties, according to Fox 13.
According to the Post and Courier, an alert that displayed on users’ mobile devises said a tsunami warning was in effect, but once a user clicked through the notification, the message that it was a test came up.
But this isn’t the first test to go wrong. An emergency alert of a pending nuclear attack was sent out in Hawaii on Jan. 13, after a worker misunderstood a drill and issued an official warning, spreading panic across the state. The alert was in place for nearly 40 minutes because of problems in the system.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments