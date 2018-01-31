Californians capture the super blue blood moon

More Videos

NASA livestreamed a “lunar trifecta” event on January 31, dubbing it a “super blue blood moon.” According to NASA, the full moon on January 31 was “special for three reasons”. Firstly, it was the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the moon is closer to Earth in its orbit – known as perigee – and about 14 percent brighter than usual. Secondly, it was the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” And thirdly, the super blue moon passed through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse, known as a “blood moon" due to the reddish tint seen during this phenomenon.

The Park Hills Police in Kentucky released a dash cam video Monday showing a car slamming into one of the department’s patrol cars after hitting a patch of black ice. The department posted a statement on their Facebook page: “In my opinion had they not hit my police unit, this vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured. So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver.”

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

As much as three inches of snow fell across large swathes of northern Louisiana, on January 16, as part of a weather system that stretched from Texas up through the New England region. This video shows snow falling in Bossier City, Louisiana, in the area of the Red River.

A powerful nor’easter moved up the US east coast on Thursday, January 4, generating blizzard conditions in many coastal areas from Delaware to Massachusetts. Wind gusts around 50 miles an hour with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were reported in many areas. This video shows the satellite image between 8 am and 10:45 am on January 4 from the GOES-16 satellite.

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.