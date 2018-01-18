More Videos

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

What to do when you meet a python

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

  • 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

    Here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

Here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.
Ashley Jean Reese The (Hilton Head, S.C.) Island Packet
The Park Hills Police in Kentucky released a dash cam video Monday showing a car slamming into one of the department’s patrol cars after hitting a patch of black ice. The department posted a statement on their Facebook page: “In my opinion had they not hit my police unit, this vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured. So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver.”

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

Coating of snow falls across northern Louisiana

Coating of snow falls across northern Louisiana

As much as three inches of snow fell across large swathes of northern Louisiana, on January 16, as part of a weather system that stretched from Texas up through the New England region. This video shows snow falling in Bossier City, Louisiana, in the area of the Red River.

Satellite images shows powerful nor'easter hammering East Coast

Satellite images shows powerful nor'easter hammering East Coast

A powerful nor’easter moved up the US east coast on Thursday, January 4, generating blizzard conditions in many coastal areas from Delaware to Massachusetts. Wind gusts around 50 miles an hour with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were reported in many areas. This video shows the satellite image between 8 am and 10:45 am on January 4 from the GOES-16 satellite.

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

Damage assessment shows aerials of Puerto Rico devastation after Hurricane Maria

New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The footage from eastern and central Puerto Rico shows the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused to entire neighborhoods, solar farms, and forests when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20. Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impact of the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.