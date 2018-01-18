More Videos

  7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

    Here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

Here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads. Ashley Jean Reese The (Hilton Head, S.C.) Island Packet
Here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads. Ashley Jean Reese The (Hilton Head, S.C.) Island Packet

Weather

Black ice forms on a busy Tampa Bay road

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 18, 2018 10:20 AM

Frigid weather has moved in to Florida and created an unusual sight.

In a show of how cold temperatures are in the Tampa Bay area, black ice — a rare occurrence in Florida — formed on Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough County, according to WFLA News Channel 8.

Black ice is a thin layer of nearly transparent ice that forms and creates hazardous driving conditions as drivers can easily lose control of their vehicles if they run over a patch.

Florida Highway Patrol closed southbound lanes of Veterans Expressway near Hutchinson Road because of the ice around 6:30 a.m., according to WTSP. Crews are chipping away at the ice and trying to remove it from the road.

Video from the area shows one worker falling to the ground after slipping on the ice.

It is unclear what caused that portion of the road to freeze.

Drivers should use caution in the area, as black ice is difficult to spot because of its transparency.

  • Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

    The Park Hills Police in Kentucky released a dash cam video Monday showing a car slamming into one of the department's patrol cars after hitting a patch of black ice. The department posted a statement on their Facebook page: "In my opinion had they not hit my police unit, this vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured. So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver."

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

The Park Hills Police in Kentucky released a dash cam video Monday showing a car slamming into one of the department’s patrol cars after hitting a patch of black ice. The department posted a statement on their Facebook page: “In my opinion had they not hit my police unit, this vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured. So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver.”

The Park Hills Police Department; Monty Davis, curator

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

