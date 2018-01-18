Black ice forms on a busy Tampa Bay road

Frigid weather has moved in to Florida and created an unusual sight.
In a show of how cold temperatures are in the Tampa Bay area, black ice — a rare occurrence in Florida — formed on Veterans Expressway in Hillsborough County, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Black ice is a thin layer of nearly transparent ice that forms and creates hazardous driving conditions as drivers can easily lose control of their vehicles if they run over a patch.
Florida Highway Patrol closed southbound lanes of Veterans Expressway near Hutchinson Road because of the ice around 6:30 a.m., according to WTSP. Crews are chipping away at the ice and trying to remove it from the road.
Video from the area shows one worker falling to the ground after slipping on the ice.
OUCH ❄️ While trying to clear up the ice on the Veterans Expressway this morning, a construction worker recovered quickly after slipping on the ice. You don't see this in Florida every day!— ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 18, 2018
Freeze Warnings in Tampa: https://t.co/zp6MknHofP
Traffic map: https://t.co/rNQ2e8O2hr pic.twitter.com/YwNiMxuD8V
It is unclear what caused that portion of the road to freeze.
Drivers should use caution in the area, as black ice is difficult to spot because of its transparency.
