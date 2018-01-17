Chilly weather returns to Manatee County for next couple days

Don’t let the clear skies and beautiful scenery fool you — over the next few days, it’ll be cold outside.
According to the National Weather Service, the Bradenton area is under a freeze warning from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. There will also be a wind chill advisory from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
A low of around 34 degrees is expected Thursday morning, and winds will be high as well. Wind speed will be around 14 to 16 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 23 miles per hour.
It’s not just Bradenton feeling the chill, either. The advisories stretch across much of the west coast of Florida — as far south as Fort Myers.
The forecast process is always evolving as new data gets added to the mix. The Freeze warning tonight & early Thursday has been expanded to include the following counties: Pinellas, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte, and Interior Lee. #flwx pic.twitter.com/kRuBMJRhmy— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) January 17, 2018
Officials are warning the public to bring animals indoors and to make proper arrangements for vegetation and crops that could be affected by sub-freezing temperatures.
The bitter cold weather will remain for at least one more night before the temperature begins to climb back up. Thursday’s high is expected to be around 53, with a low of 39. On Friday, warmth is set to begin its comeback. Forecasts show a high of 62 and a low of 48.
A high of 69 should make Saturday a pleasant day. At night, the temperature will fall to 55. Sunday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 73 and a low of 58.
