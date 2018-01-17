File: A couple holds hands while bundled up as a wave of cold weather sweeps Manatee County on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017 in Bradenton.
Weather

Turn up the heat. Another blast of cold aims for Bradenton

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 17, 2018 07:01 AM

Bradenton

Though a cold snap is moving through the area that, coupled with the wind could feel freezing, forecasts show temperatures will start to climb again by Friday.

With a cold front expected to move through the Tampa Bay area, colder and more dry air with freezing temperatures are likely Wednesday night, according to Bay News 9.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Wednesday night and until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values could be as low as 27 early in the morning.

Bay News 9 meteorologists report a freeze watch was issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for inland Manatee County, as well as coastal Hernando, Pasco, Hillsborough and inland Pasco counties.

Once a chilly Thursday passes - the high is expected to be around 54 - temperatures will start to rise again with a sunny Friday expected with a high of 61, according to the NWS. The warmer weather will continue through the weekend, with Saturday seeing a high of nearly 70, Sunday will be near 74 and mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers returns Monday, but the day should be mostly sunny with a high near 75, according to the NWS.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

