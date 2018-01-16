While winter storm Inga is bringing snow to many states in the Southeast, the Bradenton area can expect temperatures to dip into the 30s overnight Wednesday and Thursday before warming up by the weekend.
Weather

Be ready to bundle up. Cooler winter weather returning to Bradenton this week, forecasts show

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

January 16, 2018 09:27 AM

Bradenton

Brace yourselves for another cold snap, Bradenton.

The cooler weather isn’t over yet. Meteorologists with Spectrum Bay News 9 are calling for another cold front to move through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday, bringing increased winds and falling temperatures. The chill will linger into Thursday, which will see freezing temperatures for some areas in the morning, but will be sunny and slightly warmer in the afternoon.

In Bradenton, Wednesday likely will see a high near 64 degrees with wind gusts as high as 21 mph and an expected low of 34, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 55 and a low near 39, while Friday’s high will be near 64.

Temperatures will start to creep back up into the 70s by Saturday and stay there through Monday, according to the NWS. Forecasters are calling for a 40 percent chance of showers, however, for Monday.

As Florida braces for cooler weather, other parts of the South are looking at yet another winter storm. Inga, a severe winter storm affecting much of the Southeast, is expected to drop ice, sleet and snow across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and into Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

Monday, a state of emergency was declared in Alabama by Governor Kay Ivey.

The storm has iced roads in Texas and dropped about eight inches of snow in Kentucky, according to Weather.com.

