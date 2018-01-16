Be ready to bundle up. Cooler winter weather returning to Bradenton this week, forecasts show

Brace yourselves for another cold snap, Bradenton.
The cooler weather isn’t over yet. Meteorologists with Spectrum Bay News 9 are calling for another cold front to move through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday, bringing increased winds and falling temperatures. The chill will linger into Thursday, which will see freezing temperatures for some areas in the morning, but will be sunny and slightly warmer in the afternoon.
In Bradenton, Wednesday likely will see a high near 64 degrees with wind gusts as high as 21 mph and an expected low of 34, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 55 and a low near 39, while Friday’s high will be near 64.
Temperatures will start to creep back up into the 70s by Saturday and stay there through Monday, according to the NWS. Forecasters are calling for a 40 percent chance of showers, however, for Monday.
Temperatures rise again into the 60s and 70s today, but big change is coming tomorrow through the end of the week. Here's a peek at Thurs morning. #Brrrr #flwx pic.twitter.com/Jc7H12EtVC— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) January 16, 2018
Juli Marquez: Enjoy this afternoon #TampaBay! Another cold front is moving through the southern U.S. with snow and freezing rain there. The front arrives in #Florida on Wednesday with clouds and gusty winds in Tampa Bay. https://t.co/9h7mmp0otY pic.twitter.com/BgTdPjyHsv— Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) January 16, 2018
As Florida braces for cooler weather, other parts of the South are looking at yet another winter storm. Inga, a severe winter storm affecting much of the Southeast, is expected to drop ice, sleet and snow across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas and into Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
Monday, a state of emergency was declared in Alabama by Governor Kay Ivey.
The storm has iced roads in Texas and dropped about eight inches of snow in Kentucky, according to Weather.com.
